ECP’s verdict: Imran Khan to addresses nation shortly

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — AFP/ file

ISLAMABAD: Irked by the judgment of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference, PTI Chairman Imran Khan will address the nation shortly.

Taking to his Twitter handle, PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan’s message for the nation will be issued to the media at 8:30 pm.



Earlier today, the ECP disqualified PTI Chairman Imran Khan, finding him guilty of not sharing details of Toshakhana gifts and proceeds from their sale during his time as prime minister.

A five-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, unanimously ruled against Khan under Article 63 (p) of the Constitution.

Protests erupt across

Following the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana reference, PTI activists took to the streets across the country to record their protest against the verdict issued by the ECP.

The ECP’s highly anticipated judgment in the Toshakhana reference plunged Pakistan into chaos as protests erupted in all the major cities of the country.

According to police sources, three major arteries leading to Islamabad have been blocked by the district administrator to avoid any untoward incident.

Commuters, ambulances, students, and motorists remained stranded for hours in traffic after the PTI’s workers blocked Faizabad-Murree Road. The police restored to tear-gas shelling against PTI activists when they tried to enter Islamabad via Faizabad.

In Lahore, PTI activists took out a rally on Ferozepur Road and suspended the Metro Bus Service from Gajomta to Kalma Chowk. The activists staged protests at Shahdara Chowk, and GPO Chowk on Mall Road and took out rallies in other areas of the city.