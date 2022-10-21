King Charles painting’s print leaves auctioneers ‘flabbergasted’

Auctioneers were seemingly surprised after a signed print of King Charles III’s Balmoral Castle painting was sold at a price 14 times over its original estimate.

The print of King Charles’ painting on October 20 was auctioned off to a private British collector for £5,737.50. Meanwhile, it was estimated to be sold at £400-£600 by Bonhams at its Scottish Home sale before bidding.

Hamish Wilson, the curator of Bonhams' Scottish Home sale, said: “This charming print combined the King's passion for painting and his deep affection for Scotland.

“It acquired special resonance and appeal, of course, because of recent events and I am not surprised there was such keen bidding nor that it exceeded its estimate by so much,” Hamish added.

May Matthews, Managing director of Bonhams added: “We were quite flabbergasted to see the level of interest in this. We've had interest from all over the globe.”

“Prints that Charles has done usually go for around £400-£600.”