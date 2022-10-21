Kate Middleton wants to meet Prince Harry in New York

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, who enjoyed a close bond with her brother-in-law Prince Harry, has still a lot of affection for the Duke.



Kate Middleton reportedly wants to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in New York during her visit to US with Prince William in December.

The International Business Times, citing a source, reported Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s meeting is expected at Carlyle hotel in New York, which was a favourite of Princess Diana.

The meeting will be private and without cameras involved if it takes place, the IBT further reported.

It further claims, Kate "still has a lot of affection for Harry", and she hates seeing the divide between him and her husband Prince William.

The source claimed that the future Queen wants to "unite" Prince Harry and Prince William and "heal the rift."

“It's her big hope they can put differences behind them soon."