Meghan Markle fails to impress despite 'appropriate time' for Queen tribute

Meghan Markle tribute for Queen Elizabeth II is rejected by an expert.

Kinsey Schofield believes the Duchess of Sussex could have done a much better job in paying a tribute to her husband's grandmother in her interview with Variety.

Schofield said: "Meghan Markle had an appropriate amount of time to craft the perfect tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

"Not only a woman that dedicated her life to serving others but a woman that gave Meghan and her husband their entire lifestyle and platform.

"I felt like Meghan's response was hollow. It just didn't land with me."

This comes after the Duchess told Variety: "Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.

"It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she’s reunited with her husband.'

"I’ve reflected on that first official engagement that I had with her, how special that felt. I feel fortunate. And I continue to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."