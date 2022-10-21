Meghan Markle signed for NSFW role after quitting show with 'little substance'

Meghan Markle is raising eyebrows with a controversial cameo after quitting Deal or No Deal.

The game show, that made her feel like a 'bimbo', made her realise there was more to her career, the Duchess revealed on her podcast Archetypes.

Meghan, however, went on to work on a CW series, where she played the role of a girl found in a compromising position with a man in the car.

The resurfaced photo is going viral on the internet.

"I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me, but that wasn’t the focus of why we were there. I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage. I didn’t like being forced to be all looks and little substance, and that’s how it felt for me at the time—being reduced to this specific archetype: the word ‘bimbo,'" Meghan had earlier said on her podcast.