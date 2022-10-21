Emily Ratajkowski doubts she would’ve sold ‘as many books’ without ‘sexualizing’ herself

File Footage

Emily Ratajkowski got candid about her “sexualized” social media images that set a certain beauty standard out in the world for young girls.



In a latest interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the model admitted that putting up images which objectify her body helps her sell more copies of her book My Body.

The Gone Girl actor said, “I completely understand that sexualizing myself and putting images out into the world that reinforce the beauty standard is difficult.”

“I'm not trying to shake accountability. But I also don’t think I would have sold as many books had I not done that,” she added.

She went on to add that the problem is bigger than her noting, “That's the way the world works. I mean, we all participate in systems that we don't agree with."

Ratajkowski said that even if she stops sharing picture exposing her body, it would not make any difference.

“I don’t know. If I personally stopped posting pictures of myself, would that change anything?” the model asked.

The My Body author further said that women can be smart and have fun at the same time, despite what some feminist critics may say.



"I want to be able to have fun with how I present myself in the world without feeling like I'm a bad feminist or a good feminist," Ratajkowski said.

"Duh. I don't want to be a part of your club if you don't want to have me. It's fine!"