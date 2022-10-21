Meghan Markle, Prince Harry plan romantic trips together

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning to take romantic trips together in near future once everything is toned down and they have reconciled with the royals.



The International Business Times reported that the couple will take time for themselves to plan their future.

The report, citing a royal source, says it will be "time to kick back and take romantic trips together while trying to patch things up with the royals."

The source claimed Archie and Lilibet parents "want next year to be a year of positivity – rebuilding relationships, and hopefully welcoming a new little one into their lives."

Earlier, there were reports that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to rebuild relationships with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals in 2023.