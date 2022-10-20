Megan Fox 'transforming' into Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall: Fans beg her to 'leave face alone'

Actress Megan Fox left fans baffled with her new look as she shared a carousel of pictures on Thursday.

Megan's fans think the actress is morphing into into Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall and Kylie Jenner in a new snap on Instagram. The beg the actress to 'leave face alone'.

Machine Gun Kelly's sweetheart Megan said she was displaying 'pick me energy' in her latest social media post. While her fans reacted to her post as one wrote: "Are you slowly morphing into a Kardashian?"

The second one said: "Don’t do anymore to yourself. You are beautiful! Be different not like the rest. You want your own look."



The final snap in the series shows a book on Megan's lap – followers were quick to notice that it was titled 'Moon Spells'.



"My fav witch," said one fan. Another added: "That last slide!! let’s do some moon spells pls." While a third penned: "Cool book. I totally like reading too."

Megan Fox, 36, was also inundated with messages of support from fans, with one saying: "Are u kidding, you’re gorgeous."

