Sanjay Dutt praises South Cinema, says their film fraternity is passionate

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in the film 'Shamshera' along with Ranbir Kapoor

Versatile actor Sanjay Dutt praises South cinema, says they make films with great passion.

The actor recently attended the title and teaser launch of KD The Devil. Sanjay has lent his voice to their Hindi version video. The film will be released in different languages including: Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

At the event, Dutt remarked: “I have done KGF and SS Rajamouli is a good friend. I can see so much of passion, love and energy in the movies made in the South. They celebrate heroism. In Mumbai, we must not forget our roots. I enjoyed working in KGF with Yash Prashnath and Hombale Film. And now, I look forward to working with Dhruva.”

The Munna Bhai MBBS actor appeared in KGF chapter 2 which received massive appreciation from all around the world.

As per IndiaToday, KD The Devil is an action-drama film that has been directed by Prem. The film has been produced by KVN productions.