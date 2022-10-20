Kanye West blasts Joe Biden, praises rival Donald Trump

Kanye West blast Joe Biden, praises rival Donald Trump

Kanye West lambasts Joe Biden but praises Donald Trump, as the rapper embattled in anti-Semitism controversy.

As per NYPOST, the Donda rapper fired off rants toward President Biden for not taking advice from Elon Musk.

The 45-year-old showered criticism in an uncensored chat with Piers Morgan, claiming he can be harsher on him as the president has “mental health issues.”

“The President of the United States does not have meetings with Elon Musk. That is (expletive). Hey, here, come, come get me. That’s (expletive) retarded. I know I’m not supposed to say that Biden, but that’s (expletive), Biden,” West added.

However, on the hand, the Yeezy founder admired former Donald Trump, on the latter reportedly said they both shared friendship "for a long-time."

Moreover, in a recent interview, the Republican member defended the Donda rapper, despite an avalanche of criticism of him, saying he was always “really nice” to him, adding, “Beyond anybody, he was. He was great to me,” Trump added.

“And he was great, really, to MAGA, to the MAGA movement, which was very impressive. I was, you know, not surprised. I always got along with him. I liked him. I’ve always gotten along with him,” Trump continued.

“So I don’t really know what statements he made. Sometimes he’ll make a statement and a lot of people will think it’s worse [than] he means it to be. But I think that, you know, I was certainly very, you know, what I’m talking about. He was really high on a guy named Donald Trump,” he said.











