Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to ‘reach neutral ground’ about King Charles content

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly agreed to “soften” the content about King Charles III in the couple’s upcoming project

An insider spilt the beans to US Weekly that the Sussexes have “both agreed to reach a neutral ground by softening the parts on Charles and adding intimate details about [Queen Elizabeth II‘s] legacy.”

The source added that the 41-year-old Suits alum and her husband are hoping the content of their documentary to be “interesting without crossing a line.”

The outlet also reported that Meghan and Harry are leaning on one another with bombshell projects being in the pipeline.

“He’s so grateful to Meghan for her input and they make all of these big decisions together, so of course, there’s that balancing act of weighing up pros and cons to consider,” the source told the magazine.

“And it goes the other way, too — he’s equally involved in her big picture, they’re very much at one that way and maintain they always will be.”