Netflix crackdown on 'password sharing' is failing, here's why

Netflix is leaving no stone unturned to end the 'era of password-sharing'; however, the streaming service is facing resistance from the subscribers, as per the Rest of World.

The OTT platform is set to introduce the 'monetize account sharing' feature to fend off freeloaders in 2023.

“We’ve landed on a thoughtful approach to monetize account sharing and we’ll begin rolling this out more broadly starting in early 2023,” Netflix conveyed the message to shareholders.

“After listening to consumer feedback, we are going to offer the ability for borrowers to transfer their Netflix profile into their own account, and for sharers to manage their devices more easily and to create subaccounts (“extra member”), if they want to pay for family or friends.”

Previously, the feature has been tested in three Latin countries, including Peru, Costa Rica, and Chile.

However, according to reports, Netflix's attempts were unsuccessful. The subscribers in Peru voiced concerns from lack of clarity on the policy change messaging to users not facing any enforcement and some users ending their subscriptions after being charged extra.

Previously in 2016, the company's CEO Reed Hastings encouraged account sharing, saying, “We love people sharing Netflix whether they’re two people on a couch or 10 people on a couch,” Hastings adding, “that’s a positive thing, not a negative thing.”

However, when other deep-pocket media companies dived into the OTT market, it heated up the streaming wars. At the same time, Netflix felt the pressure in the face of losing subscribers to other streaming services.

According to Newsweek, the company estimated that up to 130 million households shared passwords to stream the content, leaving Netflix in a tight spot.



