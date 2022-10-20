Johnny Depp rules over hearts with no. 1 pick for Halloween costume

File footage

Johnny Depp has been named top pick for this year’s Halloween costume.



Following Depp’s sensational defamation trial victory against ex-wife Amber Heard, sales of Halloween costumes designed to look like his character Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean have reportedly spiked.

According to a report in TMZ, the sales of Jack Sparrow costumes have shot up by 90 per cent at the world’s biggest costume retailer, Halloweencostumes.com.

The report also noted that the Pirates costumes have outsold other prominent costumes from more recent films, including Top Gun: Maverick, Hocus Pocus 2 and Disney Pixar’s Lightyear.

Depp played Jack Sparrow in five films in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and has expressed a desire to return to the franchise in the future.

The Edward Scissorhands star returned to spotlight after winning the controversial legal battle against Heard, who was found guilty for defaming Depp by implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed published by The Washington Post.

She was ordered by the jury to pay Depp $10m in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.