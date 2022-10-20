Netflix: movies, series coming this weekend

Netflix, the streaming giant offers a wide range of movies, series, and documentaries to its audience for the upcoming weekend.

Here's the list of Netflix releases for the upcoming weekend.

Coming to Netflix on October 21st:

28 Days Haunted (Season 1) Halloween Release

20th Century Girl (Season 1) Korean movie

Barbarians (Season 2) German-language historical drama

Descendant (2022) Netflix Original Documentary

From Scratch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (Season 1) British docuseries about Michaella McCollum

Nairobi Half Life (2012) – African drama

ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Season 1) Animated kids fantasy series

Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original Series

The Valley of a Thousand Hills (2020)





Coming to Netflix on October 22nd: