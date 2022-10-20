Netflix: movies, series coming this weekend

Netflix, the streaming giant offers a wide range of movies, series, and documentaries to its audience for the upcoming weekend.
Here's the list of Netflix releases for the upcoming weekend.
‘The Eminem Show’ in 2002 became Slim Shady's second career No. 1 atop the Billboard 200
Meghan Markle recently expressed wanting more for her daughter Lilibet
Judi Dench pens open letter to the series creators and shares views for upcoming season
Meghan Markle is reportedly pushing an image of ‘equality and solidarity’ with her recent appearances
Previously, there were many rumours surrounding the low-paying sum for the gig back in 2006
Kendall Jenner discusses the misconception people have about her character in the new episode