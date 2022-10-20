 
Thursday October 20, 2022
Entertainment

Netflix: movies, series coming this weekend

Netflix upcoming movies and series streaming worldwide this weekend

By Web Desk
October 20, 2022
Netflix: movies, series coming this weekend

Netflix, the streaming giant offers a wide range of movies, series, and documentaries to its audience for the upcoming weekend.

Here's the list of Netflix releases for the upcoming weekend.

Coming to Netflix on October 21st:

  • 28 Days Haunted (Season 1) Halloween Release 
  • 20th Century Girl (Season 1)  Korean movie
  • Barbarians (Season 2) German-language historical drama
  • Descendant (2022) Netflix Original Documentary 
  • From Scratch (Season 1) Netflix Original Series 
  • High: Confessions of an Ibiza Drug Mule (Season 1)  British docuseries about Michaella McCollum
  • Nairobi Half Life (2012) – African drama
  • ONI: Thunder God’s Tale (Season 1) Animated kids fantasy series
  • Pokémon: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Season 1) Netflix Original Series 
  • The Valley of a Thousand Hills (2020) 


Coming to Netflix on October 22nd:

  • Franco Escamilla: Eavesdropping (2022) Netflix Original Special – Stand-up comedy special
  • Krishna Vrinda Vihari (2022) – Indian romantic comedy
  • LOL Surprise! Winter Fashion Show (2022) – 60-minute new kids animated special