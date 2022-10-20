Drake confirms the surprising amount he made opening for Ice Cube

Drake revealed an Instagram story on October 18, 2022, that he was paid $100 to open for Ice Cube at the beginning of his career.

The revelation comes after the Flyer Vault — an Instagram account documenting Toronto club and concert history — shared an expense report from a 2006 concert at Toronto’s Kool Haus headlined by Ice Cube. According to the Flyer Vault, Drake performed songs from his debut mixtape, Room for Improvement, while opening for the hip-hop legend.

The four-time Grammy Award winner shared the post with the caption, “This is for anybody getting 100 a show right now... Keep going.”



Previously, there were many rumours surrounding the low-paying sum for the gig back in 2006.

The flier also showed blacked-out invoice lines from Ramos Entertainment Management Group except for the payment to Drake, which shows $100.

Confirming that is, in fact, the amount that was handed over to him, Drake – whose real name is Aubrey Graham — provided some words of encouragement for those experiencing similar hardships at the start of their music careers.

However, the Canadian rapper reportedly boasts a net worth of $250 million to his name now, according to celebritynetworth.com.

The news comes days after Pitchfork reported that Drake and fellow Canadian musician the Weeknd have declined to submit their music to the Recording Academy for Grammys consideration for the second year in a row.

In December 2021, Drake withdrew the Grammy nominations he received for his album, Certified Lover Boy, and his single, Way 2 Sexy. The four-time Grammy winner — who also chose not to submit his 2017 mixtape More Life for consideration — has long been critical of the awards show and the Recording Academy, per LA Times.