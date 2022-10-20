Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't anger King Charles III

King Charles III, who has so far been very humble to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, won't show further leniency to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry if they make any attempt to damage royal family's reputation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex might be stripped of their royal titles if their Netflix documentary series and the Duke's memoir make false claims.



Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously claimed: “King Charles won't hold back and might even deprive the Sussex family of their titles, along with those of their children Archie and Lilibet."

Nicholl also warned the couple to prepare “to see the King’s ruthless side” come out if Prince Harry and Meghan continue to “tarnish” the Royal Family.

Another outspoken TV host, Piers Morgan, says it’s “game over” for the couple if the Duke’s book “trashes” the Royal Family.

It seems as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are also aware of the fact that their any new misadventure can land them in trouble that's why the Sussexes have delayed their documentary and book with an aim to make some edits.