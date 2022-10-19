 
close
Wednesday October 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle labeled as 'nerdy American mom'

Meghan has opened up about the death of the Queen and her life with Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet

By Web Desk
October 19, 2022
Meghan Markle labeled as nerdy American mom

Meghan Markle has been branded 'nerdy American mom' by a magazine on it's cover.

The Duchess of Sussex has given an in-depth interview in the latest edition of American magazine Variety.

Launching the new cover on Instagram, the magazine has labelled Lilibet and Archie's mother a "nerdy American mom", captioning: "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex- more widely known by her maiden name Meghan Markle - has been described as many things: determined, relatable, even Diana-like."

It added: "But spend a day with her, and you'll witness a side that the public hasn't seen: the nerdy American mom."

In her new interview, Prince Harry's wife has opened up about the death of the Queen and her life with the Duke of Sussex and their children Archie and Lilibet.