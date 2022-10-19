Meghan Markle labeled as 'nerdy American mom'

Meghan Markle has been branded 'nerdy American mom' by a magazine on it's cover.

The Duchess of Sussex has given an in-depth interview in the latest edition of American magazine Variety.



Launching the new cover on Instagram, the magazine has labelled Lilibet and Archie's mother a "nerdy American mom", captioning: "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex- more widely known by her maiden name Meghan Markle - has been described as many things: determined, relatable, even Diana-like."

It added: "But spend a day with her, and you'll witness a side that the public hasn't seen: the nerdy American mom."



In her new interview, Prince Harry's wife has opened up about the death of the Queen and her life with the Duke of Sussex and their children Archie and Lilibet.