Meghan Markle is done with acting: 'Absolutely not'

file footage

Meghan Markle has no plans of ever returning to the screen as an actor, telling Variety in a new bombshell interview that she is ‘done’ with acting.



The Duchess of Sussex opened up about her acting career with her career-defining role as Rachel Zane in Suits, before she had to give it all up in 2018 after her engagement to Prince Harry was announced.

“I left Suits right after the 100th episode, in 2018. I didn’t think I’d ever be in the entertainment industry again,” Meghan shared.

She then went on to share how things seem to have changed in the entertainment industry since then, with the onset of streaming platforms and podcasts etc., before being asked whether she will ever consider acting again.

To this, Meghan tersely stated: “No. I’m done. I guess never say never, but my intention is to absolutely not.”