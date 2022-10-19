Watch: BTS Jin reveals the cinematic logo trailer for ‘The Astronaut’

BTS member Jin shared the first sneak peak of his highly awaited solo single album.

On October 19, BIGHIT MUSIC shared the schedule and the logo trailer for Jin's first official solo album The Astronaut.

As per the shared schedule, the album will be released on October 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. KST.

The epic logo trailer dropped by the label is fueling to the rumors of Jin’s collaboration with the British rock band Coldplay.

In a very dramatic yet interesting logo trailer, an astronaut is seen boarding off a spaceship like object, into the space, where he is flying freely.

As the astronaut floats in space, he passes by the Moon, a satellite, and a dog.

Watch the Trailer

For the unversed, BTS’s Jin hinted at his upcoming first album on October 14 at the band's yet to come concert in Busan.

