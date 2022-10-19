BTS Jin becomes first group member to enlist for mandatory military service: report

BTS' Jin the first group member to enlist for mandatory military service: report

BTS' Jin will be the first member of the group to enlist for the mandatory military service.

One day after Jin revealed a solo project during a concert in Busan, the group's management company Big Hit Music confirmed that BTS member Jin is scheduled to complete his required military service this year.

The eldest member of the K-pop group, Jin who turns 30 in December, will be the first to enlist in the military under South Korea's law.

"It's a perfect time, and the members of BTS are honored to serve," the label tweeted on Monday.

The group member Jin will start military duties as soon as the end of October, after the schedule for his solo release is concluded.

Big Hit Music also said that "The other group members intend to serve in the military as per their plans."