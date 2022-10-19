Netflix begins work on final season of 'Riverdale'

Netflix’s high-school series Riverdale has kicked-off production on the seventh and final season of the show. The last installment of the drama will most likely to hit the screens in 2023.

The writer and co-executive producer on the series Ted Sullivan shared the update about the production work on Instagram.

He posted a photo of the slate covering majority of the frame that showcases the first shot of the final season. In his caption, Sullvion wrote that "such a great season" is heading soon to viewers.

He also thanked the show's creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for making Riverdale reach the point it has.

Although, the plot details of the upcoming season are still a secret but previously, Aguirre-Sacasa only revealed that the premiere episode will be titled “Don't Worry, Darling."

Riverdale’s season one was premiered in 2017, that revolved around a group of high-school teenagers dealing with a lot while they solve a murder mystery that sends the town reeling.

The series became so much popular, not only among the viewers but also the non-viewers, as the show has wild plot lines, including a D&D style game that later turned malicious, annual musical episodes, Multiverse and so much more.