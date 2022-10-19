T20 World Cup 2022: Sachin Tendulkar selects his semi-finalists

Former legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. — AFP

Pakistan, India, Australia and England will reach into the semi-finals of T20 World Cup 2022, former legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar predicts.



On a question about the winner of the ongoing T20 World Cup, the former Indian captain told British newspaper Telegraph that India has a very good chance. "This team is well-balanced and we have the combination to go out and deliver,” he said.

The qualifying matches are being played in the first phase of T20 World Cup. A total of eight teams have been divided into two groups for the tournament.

At the end of the first phase, four teams will qualify for the main round Super 12, which will start from October 22. Meanwhile, Pakistan and India will begin their journey in the T20 World Cup 2022 on October 23.

Speaking on much awaited T20 clash between arch-rivals Pakistan-India, the legendary cricketer said he feels that India will easily beat Pakistan.



“India is my favourite. Yes, of course. My heart is with India and would always want India to win. Not just because I am an Indian, I truly believe we have the firepower to perform well in these conditions,” he concluded.

Earlier, Swing of Sultan Wasim Akram picked his four semi-final teams for T20 World Cup and his list included Pakistan, India, Australia and South Africa.