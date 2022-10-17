Daren Sammy's take on who will grab T20 World Cup trophy

Mentor of Pakistan Junior League team Hyderabad Hunters Daren Sammy. — Courtesy our correspondent

Two-time T20 world champion West Indies' former captain Daren Sammy says that Australia and India have to be defeated to win the T20 World Cup.

Former captain and mentor of Pakistan Junior League (PJL) team Hyderabad Hunters Daren Sammy told The News that if you can't beat Australia and India, you can't win the T20 World Cup because the Australian team is the defending champion and playing in their own country.

Commenting on India, he said everyone knows the way their team plays T20 cricket.

Sammy said that as far as the Pakistan team is concerned, the Men in Green can do what they always do at International Cricket Council (ICC) events. Pakistan played a tough home series against England, followed by a tri-nation series victory in New Zealand, he said.

He added that New Zealand's conditions are similar to Australia's: it will be beneficial, but the Pakistan team will need to do something in the middle overs.



A lengthy partnership by Pakistan's top order duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan leaves less overs for the middle order batters, he said, explaining that the middle order batter then have to finish in seven to eight overs.

What is the strength of the Pakistan team?

The former all-rounder said that bowling is the strength of the Pakistan team, commenting that fiery pacer Shaheen Afridi is getting better which will benefit the Green Shirts.

This is a positive thing that has happened for the Pakistan team, he commented.

He added that if Pakistan play consistently, they can win the tournament.