Fakhar Zaman replaces Usman Qadir in 15-player T20 World Cup squad

Pakistan cricket team. — ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan have made one change in their squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 with Fakhar Zaman and Usman Qadir swapping places. Fakhar is included in the 15-player squad and Usman has moved to the travelling reserves.



Confirming the news, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) stated that the change was necessary as Qadir is yet to recover from a hairline fracture on his right thumb that he suffered during the September 25 T20I against England in Karachi. The leg-spinner will not be available for selection before October 22.

Fakhar will arrive in Brisbane from London along with Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday and will be available for selection in the two warm-up matches against England (October 17) and Afghanistan (October 19), during which the team management will assess the left-handed batter’s fitness.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shan Masood.

Travelling reserves: Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Schedule of Pakistan’s matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022:

October 23 — vs India, Melbourne

October 27 — vs winner Group B, Perth

October 30 — vs runner-up Group A, Perth

November 3 — vs South Africa, Sydney

November 6 — vs Bangladesh, Adelaide