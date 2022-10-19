Kanye West has 'traumatised' George Floyd daughter, sued for $250M

Kanye West has landed himself in a lawsuit for issuing controversial statement against George Floyd.



Attorneys for Floyd's family have issued a cease-and-desist letter to Ye, accusing the rapper of 'traumatising' Floyd's daughter.



"Kanye West knowingly made blatantly false statements about George Floyd's death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value and revenue for himself, his business partners, and associates," Floyd's legal representation claim as per a letter by TMZ. "During the podcast interview, Kanye West stated malicious falsehoods about George Floyd to profit from Mr Floyd's horrendous death and his family's trauma.

"The full interview has since been removed from YouTube and RevoltTV, but clips of the rapper's rant continue to be viewed and shared on social media platforms by millions across the world.

"The interests of the child are priority. George Floyd's daughter is being retraumatised by Kanye West's comments and he's creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment for her."

This comes after Ye alleged Floyd was not killed, but died of Fentanyl.