Netflix's Top best 6 horror movies for 2022: Checkout the spooky list

Netflix is spooking the viewers in Spooktober with these horrifyingly addictive movies.



These classic scary bites will satisfy the horror fan's spook-hunger.

The full list includes:

1.Mr. Harrigan's Phone:

Mr. Harrigan's Phone is an American teen horror drama film written and directed by John Lee Hancock.

It is based on the novel by Stephen King from the collection If It Bleeds. The movie was released on October 5, 2022, by Netflix.

When the man passes away, at the funeral, Craig puts Harrigan's phone into his suit. so that he can communicate with the old man in the grave.

2. It (2017):

This movie titled onscreen as It Chapter One is a 2017 American supernatural horror film directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Chase Palmer, Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman.

The film tells the story of The Losers' Club, a group of seven children who are Banding together over the course of one horrifying summer.



And the friends must overcome their own personal fears to battle the murderous, bloodthirsty clown.



3. Insidious: Chapter 2:

Insidious: Chapter 2 is a 2013 American supernatural horror film directed by James Wan. A prequel film, Chapter 3, was released on June 5, 2015, and the storyline of this film will be continued in Insidious: Fear the Dark in 2023.

The movie is about a family pulling all the strings to prevent evil spirits from taking their comatose child to a supernatural realm forever.

4. It Follows (2014):

It Follows is a 2014 American supernatural psychological horror film written and directed by David Robert Mitchell.



This indie horror flick is about a young woman, who after a sexual encounter, gets cursed and is followed by a supernatural entity and has to pass on the curse to avoid it.

5. The Conjuring 2 (2016):

The Conjuring 2 Enfield Case is a 2016 American supernatural horror film, directed by James Wan.



The highest rated is this sequel follows Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, as the most famous ghost hunters of all time, investigating the supernatural activity at the Enfield council house.

6. Hush (2016):

Hush is a 2016 American slasher film directed and edited by Mike Flanagan.



This American slasher is about a deaf writer who moves into the woods to live a solitary life.

The girl is suddenly faced with a masked killer who appears at her window and now she must fight for her survival.