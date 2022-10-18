Katrina Kaif leaves fans awestruck with new funky look for Phone Bhoot promotions: Photos

Katrina Kaif is Bollywood’s most stylish diva who never misses a chance to flaunt her fashion game on social media with her fans and followers.



On Tuesday morning, Katrina who is currently busy promoting her upcoming horror-comedy movie Phone Bhoot, took to Instagram and shared two photos of herself.

In the pictures, the Zero actress sent pulses racing in a funky shirt that has many words including Power, Purpose, Affirmation and more printed in block letters. She paired it with neon-coloured pants.

In the caption, Katrina quipped, “Had a lot to say... so I put it on my shirt.”

In no time, the post garnered a lot of love from her fans and dropped heart-shaped emoticons in the comment section.



Meanwhile, the movie, which is slated to release in theatres on November 4, also features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

Apart from this movie, the actress will be next in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.