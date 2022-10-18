King Charles all set to honour Kate Middleton, Prince William

King Charles is all set to honour his elder son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton with his first visit to Australia as monarch.



According to Express UK, Charles would be the first ever reigning King to visit Australia, the former British colony.

According to the Daily Mail, King Charles will visit Australia in 2024 to mark country’s Bicentenary.

The report further claims Prince of Wales Prince William and Kate Middleton will also join the King for the festivities.

The royals are in discussions with NSW's Legislative Council for King’s visit.

It is also possible Kate and William might visit Australia before the Bicentenary, that marks 200 years since five lawmakers gathered at Sydney's Government House on the corner of Phillip and Bridge Streets.