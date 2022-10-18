BTS’ Jin to release his first-ever solo single album this month: Deets inside

BTS member Jin is all set to release his first solo album this month.



On October 18, Soompi reported that artist agency Big Hit Entertainment confirmed that Jin will release his solo single album at the end of this October. However, the final details of the upcoming album are unveiled yet.



Big Hit Entertainment agency further stated that "The exact details of the date and time, collaboration, and more will be revealed later. We ask for your understanding."

Recently, BTS Jin surprised his fans by announcing the plans to release his first-ever solo single album, after the BTS World Expo 2030 Busan Korea performance.

Following the announcement of his upcoming single, Big Hit Entertainment confirmed that BTS will enroll in the military without further delay, starting with Jin.

With the release of this solo album, Jin will be the second member of the group to release his first-ever solo single album after J-Hope.