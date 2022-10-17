King Charles and Prince William 'aligned' on future monarchy plans

Following Queen Elizabeth's death, many questions have arose as to what the future of the monarchy will look like, and how King Charles would deal with his brother Prince Andrew and disgraced son Harry.

According to royal author Katie Nicholl, the new monarch and his royal heir, Prince William have "aligned" a plan to see the monarchy "survive" and keep good stead in the future.



Previously speaking to Entertainment Tonight's Rachel Smith, Nicholl said: "Charles comes into Kingship in a very different age, in an age where the monarchy needs to prove why they're there."



Some think that Charles and William have no plans to include the disgraced royals in the monarchy as the new King wants to slim back on those costs and that means a scaled back Royal Family.

King Charles and Prince William will make all their efforts to protect the value of the monarchy with their shrewd and sensible decisions in future.