Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Doctor G' collects INR 5.9 crore on Day 3

Doctor G, a recently released movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh, saw a significant increase in box office earnings over the weekend following a rough start, according to the Hindustan Times. It made INR 15 crore in its first weekend.

As per reports, the film managed to collect INR 5.94 crore on Sunday which takes its tally to INR 15 crore in three days. The film has gained massive growth in the last two days despite a slow start with its opening day collection of INR 3.8 crore.



The film is expected to grow further as the reviews coming out of it have been positive. However, Day 4 will be the decider of the path the film goes on.

Doctor G stars Rakul Preet Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead roles and released in theatres on October 14. The film is a social comedy which follows the life of a male gynaecologist trying to pave his way into a profession dominated by women.