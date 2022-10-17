Ajay Devgn says sequels aren't decided at the time of making the prequel

Ajay Devgn discussed working on a sequel during the Goa trailer premiere for his forthcoming movie Drishyam 2, according to PinkVilla.



Ajay said that a film is never made keeping in mind its sequel; instead, the sequel is planned after the film has been successful. Moreover, he talked about the differences between his Drishyam 2 and the one it's inspired by, Mohanlal's Drishyam 2.

Ajay said, "We never make a film thinking that we will make a sequel. When a film is a hit, keeps working on other platforms, and is loved by the audience, that's when we decide to make a sequel."

Ajay compared his Drishyam 2 to that of Mohanlal, "The film has been treated in a different manner. There are a lot of changes, you won't see Akshaye's character in the original. You will feel, this is a fresh film.”

Drishyam 2 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and is set to have its theatrical release on November 18, 2022. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.