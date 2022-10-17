Phaedra Parks spotted with HUGE DIAMOND ring, sparks engagement rumours

Real Housewives star Phaedra Parks has sparked engagement rumors by wearing a large diamond ring on her ring finger.

While on a panel at BravoCon on Sunday the 48-year-old could be seen flaunting a big white rock on her finger.

She was up on stage for the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip panel with Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Brandi Glanville, Whitney Rose, Gizelle Bryant, Vicki Gunvalson, and Tamra Judge.

The reality TV favorite played coy when Tamra asked her if she was engaged but did confirm she is dating a doctor, although she hasn't confirmed his identity.

Parks discussed her new man a little during the big three-day-long convention though she didn't go into great detail about him.

Photo credits: DailyMail

'I actually date a doctor,' she said during an interview alongside Dr. Jackie Walters, Dr. Simone Whitmore, Anila Sajja and Drew Sidora. 'I don't want to tell you about him, but I've dated a doctor for some time... Almost a year.'

It's become serious enough for Parks to introduce this doctor to her children. Parks has two children with ex-husband Apollo Nida, 40 - sons Ayden, nine, and Dylan.