‘This will go down in history’: Fans react to Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber viral pics

Fans of Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were thrilled after their recent snaps from the Academy Museum Gala broke the internet.

In the viral snaps, taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, the Only Murders in the Building star and the model can be seen hugging and smiling.

The pictures finally put an end to all rumours of an alleged rift between the two ladies over their shared romantic interest in Justin Bieber.

An insider spilled to Entertainment Tonight that the photographs were meant to “show the world that there’s no beef or bad feelings between them anymore."

“Selena Gomez hugging Hailey Bieber and posing for photos is honestly the most wholesome (expletive),” one fan of the duo wrote on social media as per The Independent.



“People love to put women up against each other, especially over a man, but we are the most compassionate and loving creatures and that (expletive) proves it,” it added.

“Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber hugging made my entire year,” another happy user penned while one said, “World peace has been found.”

One fan even wrote that the Peaches singer would now use the snaps as his new wallpaper while one other user noted that the pictures will “go down in history.”