Harry Styles and Lizzo reunite in Chicago amid their tours

Harry Styles and Lizzo celebrated adorable reunion in Chicago this weekend and left fans in awe.

The pop music stars reunited at the backstage of United Center in Chicago over the weekend and spent some hand-in-hand time.

The Truth Hurts rapper,34, and the Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, held bright smiles as reunited in the city amid their separate musical tours.

Lizzo shared a couple photos of their happy meeting on Twitter on Sunday — with both stars high-fiving each other while enjoying their company backstage.

“I had so much fun w Harry yesterday,” she tweeted with emoticons.

The former One Direction member, who has been on the road for his Love On Tour, and the rapper, who has also been performing on stage for her Special Tour, hold a close and supportive friendship since 2019.

The stadium's main twitter page also documented the special moment when the two pals were reunited.

“ALL THE RUMORS ARE TRUE, YEAH! @Lizzo and @Harry_Styles were under one roof here at Harry's House in Chicago,” the United Center's main page tweeted.