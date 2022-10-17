King Charles III bracing for ‘PR crash’ ahead of Netflix’s royal drama ‘The Crown’

file footage

King Charles III is being warned by royal experts that his popularity could plummet once again after the release of the new season of Netflix’s royal drama The Crown, set to focus on the breakdown of his marriage to Princess Diana.



According to reports, the upcoming season of the Netflix hit will depict the royal family in the early 1990’s, an era marred by Charles and Diana’s marital problems, affairs, and their subsequent divorce.

Royal expert Jack Royston sounded off on The Crown’s new unreleased season, saying that it could possibly show how popular Charles was at the start of the 90s, and then the ‘crash’ he experienced as his marriage to Diana unraveled in the public eye.

As per Royston: “Charles has had a massive bounce after the Queen passed away and the country was in mourning. The public performed a U-turn and 30 points went to Charles. And now everybody's much more positive about him.”

“I think the anxiety will be this season drags him back down again. It's not going to be the fiction that will drag him down, it's the stuff about the disintegration of his marriage to Diana, and a lot of that is true,” he added.

Royston pointed out that King Charles popularity rate in 1991 was 81%, which then plummeted by 40% following his and Diana’s separation in 1992.

In the years following their separation, the two engaged in what came to be known in the press as the ‘War of the Waleses’, and in 1994, Charles admitted to having an extramarital affair with Camilla, now the Queen Consort.