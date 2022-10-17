Why Pierce Brosnan wore his wedding ring in 'Black Adam'

Black Adam star Pierce Brosnan gave tribute to her wife by wearing their wedding ring while filming the superhero movie.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the James Bond star revealed, "This is our wedding ring, and this is a watch that Keely bought me many years ago with an inscription that [reads], 'Time flies on love's wings,'" he said. "I decided to wear it for this character. It seemed appropriate."

"The man [has] traversed the ages of time. He's one of the most powerful sorcerers in the DC comic book world. He did have a wife called Enza, and she was even more powerful than him I hear," Pierce then said, adding that he has "no idea" who might play Enza.

Responding to the sweet gesture of her husband's onscreen tribute, Keely gushingly said, "I love those emblems, that he took those with him into the superpower, superhero realm."

Earlier, Keely spoke to PEOPLE about her husband on Black Adam's premiere, saying, "he's a superhero at home, so why not on the big screen too?"











