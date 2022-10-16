Prince William shows off his boxing skills in London's Copper Box Arena

Prince William amazed fans with his royal hook as he and his sweet wife Kate Middleton graced a charity boxing event in London on Thursday to mark the 10th anniversary of Coach Core.



The Prince of Wales appeared willing to strap on a pair of gloves and participated in the session with coaches from the organisation.



The future King was photographed sparring another boxer - ramping up his workout with several jabs and combination shots while dressed in his formal attire.

He showed off his skills in front of Gabrielle Reid, 18, and Joshua Jones, 21, who are both reportedly two months into their Coach Core courses.

Coach Core is now an independent charity which has supported around 800 disadvantaged young people onto community sport coaching apprenticeships.



Prince William said that he and Kate were “as always, delighted to be here with you. Sport has an incredible way of providing hope, connection and opportunity, and when Coach Core was established ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2012, it was designed to use that power to help change young people’s lives,” he said."