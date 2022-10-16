Ghislaine Maxwell says Bill Clinton 'no longer considers me as friend'

Ghislaine Maxwell is upset sex trafficking scandal broke her friendship with Bill Clinton.

In a world exclusive interview with The Sun on Sunday, socialite and convicted sex trafficker admitted meeting Jeffrey Epstein was the 'biggest mistake' of her life.

Speaking further about former US President Bill Clinton, Maxwell admitted she deeply valued her friendship.

“It was a special friendship, which continued over the years,” she said.

“We had lots in common. I feel bad that he is another victim, only because of his association with Jeffrey. I understand he, like others, can no longer consider me as a friend.”

Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison over her association with Epstein.