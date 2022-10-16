Meghan Markle was born to be a star

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is very sensitive and takes things to heart a lot, a numerologist has explained.
In July this year, The Sun had quoted numerologist Heather James, who analyses people’s numbers to determine their traits, as saying, “She’s sensitive and takes things to heart a lot. However, she has a digit of fame in her name, meaning that she was born to be a star.
“She’s rigid with rules, and sometimes lacks tolerance but she’s also down to earth and a great mum.”
About Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Heather said, “He is also ambitious, independent and organised.
“The key in their relationship is that they must listen to each other for things to work.
“Harry needs to be admired but the good news is that Meghan as a four is a giver – so that dynamic works.”
“I predict that they will have a third child in three years’ time too – their numbers say it all.”
