Justin and Hailey Bieber seemingly respond to Kanye West's remarks

Justin and Hailey Bieber sent a message to the Kanye West’s recent outburst through their sartorial choice for their date.

The couple looked chic in casuals as they were spotted enjoying a sushi dinner date in West Hollywood on Friday, October 14, HollywoodLife reported.

Hailey wore a bold oversized leather jacket in black over a white top and black mini skirt, and she paired it with eye-catching neon green knee-high boots. Justin, on the other hand, kept it simple with loose blue jeans and a black hoodie. He also wore a pair of oval sunglasses with chunky white frames and a black beanie.

However, Justin’s black hoodie attracted a lot of attention as it had “racism is evil” printed across the front in white.

The appearance comes after Kanye West’s recent online attack on Hailey, after the model publicly defended Vogue editor Gabriella-Karefa Johnson, who spoke out against Kanye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt. And in what appeared to be a rebuke of the inflammatory apparel, per the outlet.

Moreover, Justin and Kanye’s years-long friendship seems to be strained after the rapper’s recent outburst. In the wake of the “White Lives Matter” shirt backlash, he also had his Instagram and Twitter accounts suspended after making anti-Semitic posts. During one of social media tirades, Kanye even taunted Hailey by calling her ‘nose-job Hailey Baldloose,’ reported the outlet.

“It was really a low blow to go after Hailey when she didn’t do anything wrong,” a source exclusively told the outlet. “Justin is torn on if he should respond to Kanye’s insults or not. Everyone around him in his camp is advising him against it. They all think that responding would just add fuel to his fire. Justin has enough to worry about right now than get caught up in this drama. He has moved on from drama years ago.”