BTS' Jin all set to release his first solo single album soon: report

BTS' Jin is all set to release his first solo single album soon: report

BTS member Jin is all set to release his solo single album soon.

On October 16, Soompi reported that BTS Jin announced that his debut solo single album would be released soon.

Jin will be the second member of the group to release his solo single album after J-Hope.

After BTS World Expo 2030 Busan Korea performance, Jin shared that "I have something to tell you... I’ve ended up becoming the second BTS member after J-Hope to release my album. It’s not a huge album or anything, it’s just a single."

Jin also said that "I was able to work together with someone that I’d always really liked, so I’ll be releasing a new song. I’ve filmed a lot of different things recently, and there’s still a lot of content left to film, so I hope you’ll enjoy all of it."