Tusshar Kapoor says every star kid does not get the same priviledge

Tusshar Kapoor discussed his childhood growing up in the spotlight in a recent interview. According to the Hindustan Times, the Golmaal actor claimed that not every star child receives the same privileged treatment.



Tusshar said that every star kid does not enjoy the same luxuries and the red carpet is not laid out for each one of them. He also revealed that he used to wait for Kareena Kapoor for 12-14 hours on the sets of his debut film Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai.

Tusshar said, "A red carpet is not laid out for every star kid. While shooting for my debut film, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, I had to wait for my co-star and another star kid Kareena Kapoor Khan for 12-14 hours as she was simultaneously working on four films."

Star kid, producer, actor and Bachelor Dad Tusshar Kapoor's life has taken a turn as Tusshar has moved away from the glamour and he published a book recently on the topic of a bachelor being a single father.