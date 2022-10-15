Sophie Turner enjoys a shopping trip with husband Joe Jonas in London

Sophie Turner and her musician husband Joe Jonas stepped out to do some shopping in London on Friday.
Wearing a 'Choose Love' hoodie and knee-high leather boots the Game of Thrones actress, 26 was spotted visiting Zara with a bag full of new clothing.
Sophie completed her look with a figure-hugging midi skirt and accessorised with blue-tinted sunglasses.
Musician Joe, 33, opted for a brown aviator jacket with a fur-trimmed collar and colourful patches.
The outing comes as Sophie cut a chic figure as she joined her husband Joe at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.
The actress cuddled up to her beau as they posed up a storm at the swanky event.
