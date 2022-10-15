 
Saturday October 15, 2022
Sophie Turner enjoys a shopping trip with husband Joe Jonas in London

The outing comes as Sophie joined her husband Joe at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week

By Web Desk
October 15, 2022

Sophie Turner and her musician husband Joe Jonas stepped out to do some shopping in London on Friday.

Wearing a 'Choose Love' hoodie and knee-high leather boots the Game of Thrones actress, 26 was spotted visiting Zara with a bag full of new clothing.

Sophie completed her look with a figure-hugging midi skirt and accessorised with blue-tinted sunglasses.

Musician Joe, 33, opted for a brown aviator jacket with a fur-trimmed collar and colourful patches.

Photo credits: DailyMail
The outing comes as Sophie cut a chic figure as she joined her husband Joe at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week.

The actress cuddled up to her beau as they posed up a storm at the swanky event. 