Archie, Lilibet could soon get their royal titles

The Britain's new monarch King Charles seems ready to offer another olive branch to his estranged son Prince Harry in hope of healing the royal rift with titles for his and Meghan Markle's children, Archie and Lilibet.



Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Harry and Meghan’s children have become His Royal Highness Prince Archie of Sussex and Her Royal Highness Princess Lilibet of Sussex. The change is a result of conventions created over a century ago. Under rules set out by George V in 1917, the grandchildren of the monarch automatically receive royal titles.

As grandchildren of King Charles III, Archie and Lilibet now have the right to be prince and princess.

However, month after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.



Roya Nikkhah - The Times Royal Editor - previously alleged that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.



Royal author Katie Nicholl claimed the public is set to hear "imminently" if the children have received HRH titles.



Now, it's revealed that Charles has decided on their grand children's royal titles. And the new King wants to give another chance to Harry and Meghan by extending olive branch. It means Archie and Lilibet may get the titles soon.

"I think Charles has been devastated by how things have spiralled… He made the concession to allow Harry to wear his uniform when he was standing vigil by the queen’s coffin and of course, there’s the matter of titles, whether [his grandchildren] Archie and Lilibet will get [them]," Ms Nicholl claimed during talks with Fox News.

She added: "Will that be the final olive branch that is offered? I think we’ll hear about that imminently."