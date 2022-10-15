Camila Cabello exhibits her svelte waist in a gorgeous black top

Camila Cabello showcased her impeccable sense of style as she went for a glamorous stroll on the streets of New York City on Friday.

The 25-year-old pop star looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a black-and-white look, wearing an open white shirt over a revealing black top with black capri pants. However, her platform pumps added more glamour to her stunning look.



Photo credits: DailyMail

Camila was seen out and about in Manhattan while her ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, 24, was photographed in Los Angeles hitting the gym.

The Havana singer has been taking New York City by storm, appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday evening wearing an eye-catching pink outfit.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The singers went their separate ways in November of last year and Mendes has been struggling with his mental health ever since their breakup.



