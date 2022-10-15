Zoe Kravitz gets candid about her social media ’ups and downs’

Zoe Kravitz reflected on her “ups and downs” with social media and how has it affected her career throughout.

The Batman star talked about the lows of social media platforms in a chat with Elle Magazine as she was asked about how she and other celebrities use their Instagram and Twitter.

"I didn't really sit and think about it, which is sometimes my problem," the actor said. "I'm a very impulsive person. That's one of the problems with social media in general."

"You can just do something without thinking," she added before admitting that there are “good things” that comes with the ability to share your opinions unfiltered.

"We're also living in a time where it's good to be thoughtful about what you say," said Kravitz while also pointing out that the internet can impact in both positive and negative ways.

"Social media is a big experiment that we're all participating in, and to pretend like we understand it is a joke,” Kravitz said.

“I have had my ups and downs with it. I'm sure it's helped my career in some ways, but I also think it's hurt it.

“With actors, it's difficult because I think we give too much information [about ourselves] and it makes it difficult for us to disappear into roles.

Kravitz continued: "The actors that I grew up loving and watching, I didn't know anything about them. That's part of what made them so interesting."