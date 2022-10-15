Gold drops Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs800 per tola on Friday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs147,300 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs686 to Rs126,286.

In the international market, gold rates decreased by $20 to $1,656 per ounce.

Silver rates fell Rs10 to Rs1,560 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also decreased by Rs8.58 to Rs1,337.44.