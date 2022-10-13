RUDA to launch drive against illegal constructions

LAHORE:Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) has planned to start a massive anti-encroachment drive against illegal constructions, including private housing societies in its jurisdiction.

This was announced by CEO of RUDA Imran Amin while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday. He said building embankments and barrages to restore the Ravi River was the top priority of RUDA while Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) project would soon be completed.

He said no housing scheme was permitted to be constructed inside or outside the bed of Ravi River and all existing schemes were unlawful. RUDA CEO said, “We have repeatedly issued notices to illegal schemes and we will soon begin the operation.” He said that the Sapphire Bay project was moving along quickly and after the completion of 3-km River Training Works, RUDA will design the construction and if necessary the riverside housing scheme will be built as per RUDA’s master plan. Earlier, RUDA spokesman dismissed the reports about obstruction in RUDA projects by the Supreme Court and declared such news as baseless.

Business incubation centre to be set up at LCWU: Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) as a leading partner in the entrepreneurial consortium comprising Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) and Fatima Jinnah Medical University (FJMU) announced establishing Khadija Tul Kubra Business Incubation Centre here on Wednesday. The business incubation centre, named after the first Muslim business woman and wife of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), who is a role model for all business women, is being established under HEC funded Rs40 million project which was won by the ORIC at LCWU. The project will also lead to the formation of Business Incubation Centre (BIC) at VU and FJMU. LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza speaking at an inaugural ceremony said that the purpose of this grant was to accelerate the successful development of start-up and fledgling companies by providing women entrepreneurs with an array of targeted resources and services. Rector VU Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti spoke on the occasion. FJMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masud Gondal said that this consortium will help the country achieve its goals of sustainability and livelihood and become a seat of learning for the same for the entire Pakistan.