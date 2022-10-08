AGTL launches new tractor models

LAHORE: Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (AGTL) has launched new 2023 models with high gloss paint features for all New Holland tractor variants to commemorate 40 successful years of its business in Pakistan.

The new 2023 models would be offered for the following models: 480s, 480 Power Plus, Ghazi, 640, 70-56, and Dabang, AGTL said in a statement.

In addition, the company is also planning to launch a special batch of New Holland's Trademark Blue-colored tractors for a first time in Pakistan.

According to the company, the brand-new models will enable farmers have higher yields for planting, cultivating, fertilising, and harvesting crops. The upgraded variants are fuel and cost-efficient besides the tested durability for the last four decades. The models will also feature 2023 engraved Chassis Plates.

Speaking at the 40th anniversary of the company, chief executive officer AGT Malik Ehtisham said, “AGTL is also making significant investments in technology to uphold the highest standards in agriculture by providing our farmers access to state-of-the-art tools and modern methodologies with the help of our recently set up R&D [research and development] department.”